Oswal Pumps IPO listing tomorrow; Here’s what GMP signals ahead of share debut

Oswal Pumps IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of pumps manufacturer Oswal Pumps Ltd received stellar response as the issue was heavily oversubscribed. Oswal Pumps IPO allotment has been fixed, and now investors watch out for Oswal Pumps IPO listing.

Advertisement

Oswal Pumps IPO listing date is 20 June 2025, Friday. The IPO was launched from June 13 to June 17. Oswal Pumps IPO allotment date was June 18, and the equity shares of Oswal Pumps will be listed on June 20.

Oswal Pumps IPO was a mainboard IPO, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Also Read | Capillary Technologies India refiles draft papers to raise funds via IPO

Ahead of the Oswal Pumps IPO listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium to gauge the listing price of the shares.

Here’s a look at what Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today ahead of listing signals:

Oswal Pumps IPO GMP Today Oswal Pumps shares are showing a positive trend in the unlisted market, but the grey market premium (GMP) has dropped. Stock market experts said that Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today is ₹48 per share. This signals that in the grey market, Oswal Pumps shares are trading higher by ₹48 than their IPO price.

Advertisement

Considering the Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Oswal Pumps shares would be ₹662 apiece, which is at a premium of 7.82% to the issue price of ₹614 per share.

Oswal Pumps IPO Details Oswal Pumps IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, June 13, and closed on Tuesday, June 17. Oswal Pumps IPO allotment date was June 18, and the Oswal Pumps IPO listing date is June 20. Oswal Pumps shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,387.34 crore from the book-building issue. The shares were sold at a price band of ₹584 to ₹614 per share in the Oswal Pumps IPO. The public issue consisted of a combination of fresh issue of 1.45 crore equity shares worth ₹890 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 81 lakh equity shares amounting to ₹497.34 crore.

Advertisement

Oswal Pumps IPO received a total subscription of 34.42 times, as it got bids for 55.80 crore equity shares as against 1.62 crore shares on the offer, according to data on NSE. The retail portion was booked 3.60 times, and the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 36.70 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 88.08 times bids.

IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management are the book running lead managers of the Oswal Pumps IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.