Oswal Pumps IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, price, review, other details in 10 points

Oswal Pumps IPO: Oswal Pumps Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is set to hit the Indian primary market tomorrow, June 13, 2025. The IPO will remain open until June 17, 2025. The company has offered its shares to primary market investors, fixing the IPO price band at ₹584 to ₹614 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

The company aims to raise ₹1,387.34 crore from the Oswal Pumps IPO, of which ₹890 crore will be generated by issuing fresh shares. The rest, ₹497.34 crore, is reserved for an offer for sale (OFS). The company's shares are available in the grey market before the Oswal Pumps IPO opening date. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹68 in the grey market today.

Top 10 Oswal Pumps IPO details 1] Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹68 in the grey market today.

2] Oswal Pumps IPO price: The company has declared a price band of ₹584 to ₹614 per equity share.

3] Oswal Pumps IPO date: The public issue will open on 13 June 2025 and remain open until 17 June 2025.

4] Oswal Pumps IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹1,387.34 crore from the Oswal Pumps IPO, which will be a mix of a fresh issue and OFS.

5] Oswal Pumps IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 24 company shares.

6] Oswal Pumps IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 18 June 2025.

7] Oswal Pumps IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited or Link Intime has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Oswal Pumps IPO investment limit: As investors will be able to apply in lots, a retail investor would be able to apply for the book build issue with a minimum of ₹14,736 ( ₹614 x 24) and a maximum of ₹[13 x ( ₹614 x 24)].

9] Oswal Pumps IPO listing: The most likely date for share listing is 20 June 2025, i.e. Thursday next week.

10] Oswal Pumps IPO review: The market capitalization of Oswal Pumps IPO is ₹6998.21 crore. The public issue has been offered at a pre-IPO PE multiple of ₹62.54, whereas the post-IPO PE multiple stands at ₹24.22.