Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34.42 times on Day 3; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details

Haryana-based manufacturer and distributor of pumps, Oswal Pumps Limited's initial public offering (IPO) received a strong response on the final day of the public subscription. The issue was subscribed 34.42 times on the third day as the bidding closed on Tuesday, 17 June 2025.

The company offered a book-built issue consisting of a fresh issue of 1.45 crore shares, amounting to ₹890 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 0.81 crore shares, amounting to ₹497.34 crore. The company plans to raise ₹1,387.34 crore from the Indian stock market.

Out of the three bidding segments, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed to the IPO the most, coming in at 88.08 times, as investors bid for 40,01,38,176 or over 40.01 crore equity shares compared to the 45,43,116 shares on offer.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed the QIB lead, coming in at 36.70 times subscription as investors bid for 12,84,70,944 or 12.84 crore equity shares compared to the 35,00,959 shares on offer. The retail segment witnessed 3.6 times bidding as investors subscribed for 2,94,33,576 or 2.94 crore shares, compared to the 81,68,905 shares on offer.

Also Read | Sebi bars Sanjiv Bhasin, 11 others for fraudulent trading

Oswal Pumps IPO GMP As of Tuesday, 17 June 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Oswal Pumps IPO stood at ₹72 per share. With the upper price band at ₹614, the shares are expected to be listed at ₹686 per share with a premium of 11.73 per cent, according to data collected from Investorgain.com.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to subscribe to a primary issue. After the final day of bidding, the GMP jumped by ₹16 to its current level of ₹72 per share, compared to ₹56 apiece on Monday.

About Oswal Pumps IPO Oswal Pumps IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 1.45 crore equity shares worth ₹890 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 81 lakh shares amounting to ₹497.34 crore.

The company fixed the price band of the public offer in the range of ₹584 to ₹614 per share, with a lot size of 24 shares per lot.

IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-runners for the public issue, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar of the public offer.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee