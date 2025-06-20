Oswal Pumps share price gains after muted listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Oswal Pumps share price traded higher on Friday after making a muted debut in the Indian stock market today. Oswal Pumps IPO listing date was today, 20 June 2025, and the equity shares of the company were listed on BSE and NSE.

Oswal Pumps shares were listed at ₹634 per share on NSE, a premium of 3.26% to the issue price of ₹614 apiece. On BSE, Oswal Pumps share price opened at ₹632 apiece, higher by 2.93% than the issue price.

Soon after the listing, Oswal Pumps share price rose to a high of ₹649.15 apiece on the BSE, and ₹652.00 apiece on NSE.

Oswal Pumps IPO listing today was below Street expectations. Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, signalled the debut at around 7% premium.

As Oswal Pumps share listing is done, here’s what analysts suggest about the stock.

Should you buy, hold or sell Oswal Pumps shares after listing? Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd noted that despite recovering mood in the market and robust response from all sets of investors, Oswal Pumps listing was well below expectation.

“We view Oswal Pumps as a compelling long-term investment opportunity, well-aligned with the government’s continued emphasis on rural electrification and promotion of solar-powered irrigation systems. Post listing, we continue to recommend a ‘Hold’ for the long term, as the company is well-positioned to benefit from structural growth drivers in the agri and infrastructure sectors,” said Tapse.

For non-allotted investors, he suggests considering accumulating Oswal Pumps shares on any dips post-listing, particularly if broader market sentiment causes short-term volatility.

“The business offers a strong combination of sectoral tailwinds and value-based fundamentals,” Tapse added.

Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP Research and Business Development at Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd, advises long-term investors may consider holding Oswal Pumps shares, especially given the company’s scale, market share, and alignment with India’s renewable and agri-infra goals. The solar pump space offers secular growth opportunities, and Oswal Pumps is well-positioned.

“Short-term investors who entered purely for listing gains might consider partially booking profits if Oswal Pumps share price rises above ₹675, but keeping some exposure could be prudent, given potential re-rating as visibility improves post-listing. New investors should wait for some price discovery post-listing before making fresh allocations, especially given the broader market volatility and potential post-listing selling pressure,” Ojha said.

He believes Oswal Pumps stock presents a compelling long-term story, particularly for investors with a medium- to long-term horizon aligned with India’s clean energy and agri-tech themes.

At 1:10 PM, Oswal Pumps share price was trading 1.55% higher from listing price and up 4.53% from issue price at ₹641.80 apiece on the BSE.

