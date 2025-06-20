Oswal Pumps Share Price Live: Stock makes a lukewarm debut, opens with 3.26% premium at ₹634 on NSE

Oswal Pumps Share Price Live: Oswal Pumps shares are scheduled to debut in the Indian stock market today, June 20. The initial public offering for shares began on June 13 and ended on June 17. Oswal Pumps IPO allotment was finalised on Wednesday, June 18.

A notice on the BSE indicated that trading members of the exchange are hereby notified that starting on Friday, June 20, 2025, the equity shares of Oswal Pumps Limited will be listed and available for trading on the Exchange as part of the ‘B’ Group of Securities.

Oswal Pumps IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹584 to ₹614 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. Oswal Pumps IPO lot size was 24 equity shares and in multiples of 24 equity shares thereafter.

Oswal Pumps IPO subscription status was 34.42 times by the end of the bidding period. The allocation for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription rate of 88.08 times, while the non-institutional investors' category was subscribed 36.70 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) experienced a subscription rate of 3.60 times.

Half of the total issue size has been allocated for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional buyers.

Oswal Pumps started its journey in 2003, initially producing low-speed monoblock pumps, and has since broadened its scope to include the production of grid-connected submersible pumps and electric motors.

The company produces both solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, as well as electric motors, which include induction and submersible varieties, in addition to solar modules, all marketed under the 'Oswal' brand.

Oswal Pumps Share Price Live Updates: Stock makes a tepid debut, opens with 3.26% premium at ₹ 634 on NSE Oswal Pumps share price made a tepid debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Oswal Pumps share price opened at ₹634 per share, 3.26% higher than the issue price of ₹614. On BSE, Oswal Pumps share price today opened at ₹632 apiece, up 2.93% than the issue price.

Oswal Pumps Share Price Live Updates: Check Mahesh M.Ojha views on the listing According to Mahesh M.Ojha, AVP Research and Business development, Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd, the Oswal Pumps IPO has garnered strong investor interest across segments This is a clear indicator of positive market sentiment, bolstered by -a solid anchor book and credible domestic and global institutional participation. The listing is expected to be between 8-12% premium over the upper band of ₹614.

Oswal Pumps Share Price Live Updates: Post-listing views by Prashanth Tapse Prashanth Tapse suggests that due to robust subscription demand and current market trends, Tapse expects Oswal Pumps to list with a gain of around 10–15%. The IPO was heavily oversubscribed, indicating strong confidence in the company's fundamentals and valuation.

“We consider Oswal Pumps to be an attractive long-term investment option, particularly in line with the government's ongoing focus on rural electrification and the advancement of solar-powered irrigation systems,” said Tapse.

Oswal Pumps Share Price Live Updates: Oswal Pumps IPO GMP ahead of listing Oswal Pumps IPO GMP today is +41. This indicates Oswal Pumps share price was trading at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Oswal Pumps share price is indicated at ₹655 apiece, which is 6.68% higher than the IPO price of ₹614.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Oswal Pumps Share Price Live Updates: IPO Details The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a new issue of shares valued at ₹890 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 81 lakh shares worth ₹497.34 crore, at the highest end of the price range, by promoter Vivek Gupta. This brings the total size of the issue to ₹1,387.34 crore.

Funds obtained from the new share issue will be allocated to several capital expenditures, investments in the wholly owned subsidiary Oswal Solar in the form of either debt or equity, the establishment of new manufacturing units in Karnal, Haryana, debt repayment, and other general corporate needs.

