OTT platform Ullu Digital files DRHP with SEBI to raise funds via IPO; to list on BSE SME
The public issue of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) comprises a fresh issue of up to 62,62,800 equity shares of ₹10 each, according to the company's DRHP.
Ullu Digital has filed its preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The public issue of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) comprises a fresh issue component of up to 62,62,800 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each, according to the company's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started