Oura IPO: Smart ringmaker delays US public issue after 4 times oversubscription

Oura IPO news: Health and fitness ring maker Oura Inc. has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) planned for a US listing. According to the Reuters report, Oura said on Tuesday it has delayed its US initial public offering. The health and fitness rig maker has postponed its IPO midway after it was oversubscribed.

According to Bloomberg, Oura's IPO raising as much as $2.2 billion had drawn about four times as many orders as there are shares available, according to people familiar with the matter.

Banks working on the company's share sale and some of its backers expect to stop taking investor orders on Monday afternoon, one of the people said. Oura and the selling shareholders are offering 50 million shares for $40 to $44 each, its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission show.

The company is looking to sell 13.5 million shares, while shareholders including Forerunner Ventures and Lifeline Ventures will offer 36.5 million, according to the filings.

Oura IPO valuations At the top of the price range, the company would have a market value of $14.1 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings. Accounting for stock options and restricted share units, Oura would have a fully diluted valuation of about $15 billion.

The IPO was set to price Sept. 29, according to an investor presentation. The company’s shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OURA.

Oura IPO: Lead bankers Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Allen & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are leading the offering, the filings show.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the listing could change, the people said. Representatives for Oura and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Oura is powering through a choppy market that saw nuclear power services firm Holtec Nuclear Corp. and CVC Capital Partners-backed Bamboo Insurance Services Inc. postpone their IPOs within days of each other, citing market conditions, Bloomberg News has reported.

Oura’s listing, coming after a quiet September IPO market, could mark the first deal to raise more than $1 billion since Jersey Mike’s Subs Inc. debuted in July, data compiled by Bloomberg show.