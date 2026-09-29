Oura IPO: Smart ringmaker delays US public issue after 4 times oversubscription

Oura IPO news: Health and fitness ring maker Oura Inc. has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) planned for a US listing. According to the Reuters report, Oura said on Tuesday it has delayed its US initial public offering. The health and fitness rig maker has postponed its IPO midway after it was oversubscribed.

Advertisement

According to Bloomberg, Oura's IPO raising as much as $2.2 billion had drawn about four times as many orders as there are shares available, according to people familiar with the matter.

Banks working on the company's share sale and some of its backers expect to stop taking investor orders on Monday afternoon, one of the people said. Oura and the selling shareholders are offering 50 million shares for $40 to $44 each, its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission show.

The company is looking to sell 13.5 million shares, while shareholders including Forerunner Ventures and Lifeline Ventures will offer 36.5 million, according to the filings.

Oura IPO valuations At the top of the price range, the company would have a market value of $14.1 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings. Accounting for stock options and restricted share units, Oura would have a fully diluted valuation of about $15 billion.

Advertisement

The IPO was set to price Sept. 29, according to an investor presentation. The company’s shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OURA.

Oura IPO: Lead bankers Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Allen & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are leading the offering, the filings show.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the listing could change, the people said. Representatives for Oura and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Oura is powering through a choppy market that saw nuclear power services firm Holtec Nuclear Corp. and CVC Capital Partners-backed Bamboo Insurance Services Inc. postpone their IPOs within days of each other, citing market conditions, Bloomberg News has reported.

Oura’s listing, coming after a quiet September IPO market, could mark the first deal to raise more than $1 billion since Jersey Mike’s Subs Inc. debuted in July, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg) Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer