Oval Projects Engineering IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP

Oval Projects Engineering IPO allotment to be out soon.

The issue saw subscription period start on August 28, 2025 and end on September 1, 2025. The allotment for the Oval Projects Engineering IPO is expected to be finalized on September 2, 2025. The Oval Projects Engineering IPO will list on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date of September 4, 2025.

SMC Capitals Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while MAS Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issuance . SMC Global Securities Ltd. is the market maker for the company.

Since the MAS Services Ltd. is the registrar of the Oval Projects Engineering IPO and shares of Oval Projects Engineering are to be listed on the BSE, investors can check allotment status on the registrar MAS Services Ltd, website or the BSE website.

Here are steps to check status online, GMP as the focus shifts to listing

Steps to check Oval Projects Engineering IPO allotment status online on registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar MAS Services Ltd to check the Oval Projects Engineering IPO allotment status by clicking the link:

Step 2- Select Oval Projects Engineering from the ‘Select company name’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 3: Select from the selection type any of the following: the application number, the PAN number, or the DP number.

Step 4: Enter the details from the option selected on the Value Box

Step 5: Click the SUBMIT button

Steps to check status of Oval Projects Engineering IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Go to the BSE website by clicking on the link below

Step 2: Select Issue type and click on Equity

Step 3: Under the select issue name, select "OVAL PROJECTS ENGINEERING LIMITED" from the dropdown

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details, such as application number and PAN information

Oval Projects Engineering GMP On 2 September 2025, Oval Projects Engineering IPO GMP, or the Grey Market Premium, stood at Nil. This means that Oval Projects Engineering shares are selling in the grey market at Nil premium over the issue price's upper range of 43.

Investors anticipate Oval Projects Engineering shares to be listed without any premium and near the upper range of the offering price of ₹85.

