Subscribe

Oval Projects Engineering IPO: GMP holds firm! Issue booked 55% so far on Day 1. Check price band and other key details

Oval Projects Engineering IPO opened on August 28 with a target to raise 47 crore. The share price ranges from 80 to 85, requiring a minimum investment of 2.72 lakh for retail investors.

Saloni Goel
Published28 Aug 2025, 03:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Oval Projects Engineering IPO: GMP holds firm. Issue booked 55% so far on Day 1. Check price band and other key details
Oval Projects Engineering IPO: GMP holds firm. Issue booked 55% so far on Day 1. Check price band and other key details

Oval Projects Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Oval Projects Engineering opened for investors on Thursday, August 28. The SME IPO worth 47 crore will remain open for bidding till Monday, September 1.

Advertisement

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) was fully subscribed on the first day of the bidding, while retail and non-institutional investor (NII) portions were off to a slow start.

Also Read | Amanta Healthcare IPO: 10 key risks you should know about before investing

Oval Projects Engineering IPO Subscription Status

As of 3.50 pm on the first day of bidding, Oval Projects Engineering IPO was booked 58%. The QIB portion was subscribed 2.88 times, the NI portion was booked 29% while the retail portion received 12% bids.

Overall, Oval Projects Engineering IPO garnered bids for 24,70,400 shares as against 42,59,200 shares on offer.

Oval Projects Engineering IPO GMP

The premium">grey market premium for Oval Projects Engineering IPO has remained steady for the last few days. Oval Projects Engineering IPO GMP today was 8. This means shares of Oval Projects Engineering IPO were trading 8 above the upper end of the issue price of 85.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Shivashrit Foods IPO allotment in focus today; here's how to check status

At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Oval Projects Engineering IPO listing price will be 93, a premium of 9.41%.

Oval Projects Engineering IPO Details

Oval Projects Engineering IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 0.55 crore shares.

Oval Projects Engineering IPO price band is set at 80 to 85 per share. Investors can apply for the public offering in lots of 1,600 shares. The minimum lot for retail investors is two, requiring an investment of at least 2,72,000 for subscribing to the IPO.

The company plans to use the funds raised for long-term working capital needs of the company, along with general corporate purposes.

Oval Projects Engineering is primarily an infrastructure services company engaged in the business of providing engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) industrial infrastructure services and operations and maintenance (“O&M”) services to its customers, especially in the Oil & Gas sector.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vikran Engineering IPO vs Anlon Healthcare IPO: What does GMP signal?

Headquartered in Agartala, Tripura, the company commenced business operations as a project management consultancy company. But over the last decade, it has expanded and diversified the business services to EPC, O&M and other infrastructure services.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
IPOSME IPOGrey Market PremiumInitial Public OfferingsIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOOval Projects Engineering IPO: GMP holds firm! Issue booked 55% so far on Day 1. Check price band and other key details
Read Next Story