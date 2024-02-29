Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO allotment to be out soon; GMP, steps to check Owais Metal IPO allotment status
Owais Metal IPO allotment to be finalised today. Investors can check status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd portal. Refund process for non-allottees initiated. Shares credited to demat accounts on March 1.
Owais Metal IPO allotment date: Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO share allotment to be finalised today (Thursday, February 29). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Owais Metal IPO allotment status on the Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
