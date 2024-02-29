Owais Metal IPO allotment date: Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO share allotment to be finalised today (Thursday, February 29). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Owais Metal IPO allotment status on the Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Friday, March 1, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence on Friday as soon as the allotment is finalised today.

Owais Metal IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, March 4 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO, you can do a Owais Metal IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can do an online Owais Metal IPO allotment status check to find out the status of your application for the Owais Metal IPO - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Owais Metal IPO allotment link

Step 2 Select "Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Owais Metal IPO GMP today Owais Metal IPO GMP or grey market premium is +125. This indicates Owais Metal share price were trading at a premium of ₹125 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Owais Metal share price is ₹212 apiece, which is 143.68% higher than the IPO price of ₹87.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

