Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Limited share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 187% premium at ₹250
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing Limited share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Owais Metal share price opened at ₹250, which is 187.36% higher than the issue price of ₹87.
