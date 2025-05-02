Oyo delays IPO for third time as SoftBank is wary of weak earnings and valuation drop: Report

Oyo Hotels has delayed its initial public offering (IPO) plans for the third time amid opposition from its largest shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp., and continued market volatility, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The company first filed for the IPO in 2021, seeking a valuation of up to $12 billion.

In March 2023, it renewed its plans by confidentially filing papers with market regulator SEBI, before delaying the issue again in May 2024.

“SoftBank has balked at the proposed timing and pressed Oyo to hold off on an initial public offering until its earnings are stronger,” Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Now, Oyo may “seek to debut as early as March, targeting a valuation upwards of $7 billion”, the report said.

Without SoftBank’s endorsement, any listing by Oyo would face major hurdles in securing board approval and attracting investors.

Oyo’s founder, 31-year-old Ritesh Agarwal, had been pushing for a quick IPO to meet conditions related to a restructured $2.2 billion loan he secured in 2019 to raise his stake in the company, the report said.

The loan, personally guaranteed by SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, had a payment deadline for the first instalment in December. Lenders indicated they may extend the repayment timeline if Oyo is listed this year.

“In exchange for pushing back the IPO, SoftBank may help get an extension on Agarwal’s loan,” the Bloomberg report said.

