OYO expands its authorized share capital with eye on IPO

“This is a standard practice where compulsorily convertible preference shares of investors need to be converted into equity shares, before a big liquidity event. Hence, authorized capital needs to be increased before a company files its draft prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and also makes space for retail investors while going public. Based on the subscription agreements, equity shares will be issued to investors," said Amarjeet Singh, senior international tax and regulatory partner with KPMG India.

