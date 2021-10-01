Hotel-booking startup Oyo Hotels & Homes has filed its draft papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday for an ₹8,430 crore ($1.1 billion) initial public offering (IPO). The hospitality unicorn had appointed bankers and lead book managers for its public listing last month, and was expected to file DRHP by October.

Oyo IPO details:

The SoftBank Group Corp. and Airbnb Inc.-backed firm plans to raise 70 billion rupees through the sale of new shares, according to the filing. The rest will be secondary shares or those sold by existing stockholders.

The startup was last valued at about $9 billion, according to CB Insights, making it India’s third most valuable startup.

Founder Ritesh Agarwal, his holding company RA Hospital Holdings and SoftBank Vision Fund -- the three largest shareholders -- are the promoters, according to the prospectus.

SoftBank held 46% while Agarwal and his holding company had a combined 33% stake in the firm, according to the last filing with India’s ministry of company affairs.

The company appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup, ICICI Securities, Nomura and Bank of America as lead book managers last month for the public issue, reported mint .

. The company is expected to list on the Indian exchanges by early next year.

Agarwal established Oyo in 2013 after dropping out of college. Now 27, he will be worth billions of dollars if Oyo has a successful listing. The high-profile entrepreneur was part of a rarefied group of SoftBank-backed startup founders coached by Masayoshi Son himself.

In 2019, Agarwal invested $2 billion, mostly borrowed, to triple his stake in the lodgings startup and take his ownership to nearly a third. India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Europe account for more than 90% of the hotels listed on Gurgaon-based Oyo’s platform.

The app has been downloaded 100 million times, according to the filing, making it one of the most-popular travel apps in the world alongside Airbnb and Booking.com. It has more than 9 million users in its loyalty program, generating direct demand from customers.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

