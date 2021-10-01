Oyo files for IPO to raise over 8,000 crore. Details here

Oyo files for IPO to raise over ₹8,000 crore. Details here1 min read . 11:36 AM IST
- Hospitality unicorn Oyo Hotels & Homes had appointed bankers and lead book managers last month for its IPO
Hotel-booking startup Oyo Hotels & Homes has filed its draft papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday for an ₹8,430 crore ($1.1 billion) initial public offering (IPO). The hospitality unicorn had appointed bankers and lead book managers for its public listing last month, and was expected to file DRHP by October.
Oyo IPO details:
Agarwal established Oyo in 2013 after dropping out of college. Now 27, he will be worth billions of dollars if Oyo has a successful listing. The high-profile entrepreneur was part of a rarefied group of SoftBank-backed startup founders coached by Masayoshi Son himself.
In 2019, Agarwal invested $2 billion, mostly borrowed, to triple his stake in the lodgings startup and take his ownership to nearly a third. India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Europe account for more than 90% of the hotels listed on Gurgaon-based Oyo’s platform.
The app has been downloaded 100 million times, according to the filing, making it one of the most-popular travel apps in the world alongside Airbnb and Booking.com. It has more than 9 million users in its loyalty program, generating direct demand from customers.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
