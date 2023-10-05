Oyo in talks with Apollo Global to refinance $660 million loan amid delayed IPO: Report
Oravel Stays Pvt, as Oyo’s parent company is known, is seeking to extend maturity to five years compared with the existing 2026 deadline
Oyo Hotels is in talks with Apollo Global Management Inc. to refinance a $660 million loan as the once-high-flying startup seeks more time to cut debt following a delay in its initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
