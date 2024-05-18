OYO IPO: Hospitality technology firm withdraws draft papers, to refile after refinancing: Report
OYO set to refile IPO after refinancing to raise up to USD 450 million via dollar bonds. JP Morgan expected as lead banker at 9-10% interest rate. Parent company prepaid ₹1,620 crore debt, reducing outstanding loan balance to USD 450 million.
Softbank-backed OYO is set to refile its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) as the leader in international travel technology approaches completion of refinancing plans to earn up to USD 450 million through the issue of dollar bonds, said PTI in its news report citing sources.
