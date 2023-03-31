OYO pre-files draft paper for IPO; likely to list around Diwali: Report2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 03:23 PM IST
OYO had filed preliminary documents with the Sebi on September 2021
Oravel Stays - which operates hospitality tech firm OYO - on Friday pre-filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with stock market regulator Sebi, sources said. Sources close to the company told PTI OYO may launch its initial public offering (IPO) around Diwali this year.
