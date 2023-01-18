OYO to refile updated draft IPO papers by mid February1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 01:57 PM IST
The company had earlier indicated that the process of refiling the comprehensive document could take up to 2-3 months.
The company had earlier indicated that the process of refiling the comprehensive document could take up to 2-3 months.
NEW DELHI : Oravel Stays Ltd, which operates travel tech firm and brand OYO, on Wednesday said it will refile its draft public listing application by the middle of next month.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started