PN Gadgil Jewellers files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹1,100 crore via IPO; check details
PN Gadgil Jewellers: The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of face value of ₹10 each aggregating up to ₹850 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares of face value of ₹10 each aggregating up to ₹250 crore.
Leading jeweller PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd has filed its preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise almost ₹1,100 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
