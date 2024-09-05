P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Price band set at ₹456-480 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

  • P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO price band is set at 456 to 480 per share. Subscription opens on September 10 and closes on September 12, with anchor investor allocation on September 9.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published5 Sep 2024, 09:23 AM IST
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO price band: The P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>456 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>480 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO price band: The P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹456 to ₹480 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. (https://pngadgilandsons.com/)

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO price band: The P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 456 to 480 per equity share of the face value of 10. The P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, and will close on Thursday, September 12. The allocation to anchor investors for the P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 9.

The floor price and the cap price are 45.60 times and 48 times the face value of the equity shares respectively. The P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO lot size is 31 equity shares and in multiples of 31 equity shares thereafter.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 09:23 AM IST
