P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO price band: The P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹456 to ₹480 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, and will close on Thursday, September 12. The allocation to anchor investors for the P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 9.

