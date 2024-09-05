Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Price band set at 456-480 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Price band set at ₹456-480 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO price band is set at 456 to 480 per share. Subscription opens on September 10 and closes on September 12, with anchor investor allocation on September 9.

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO price band: The P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 456 to 480 per equity share of the face value of 10.

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO price band: The P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 456 to 480 per equity share of the face value of 10. The P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, and will close on Thursday, September 12. The allocation to anchor investors for the P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 9.

The floor price and the cap price are 45.60 times and 48 times the face value of the equity shares respectively. The P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO lot size is 31 equity shares and in multiples of 31 equity shares thereafter.

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.