P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO price band: The P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹456 to ₹480 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, and will close on Thursday, September 12. The allocation to anchor investors for the P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 9.
The floor price and the cap price are 45.60 times and 48 times the face value of the equity shares respectively. The P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO lot size is 31 equity shares and in multiples of 31 equity shares thereafter.