Pace Digitek IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Pace Digitek IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of multi-disciplinary solutions provider Pace Digitek Ltd received muted demand from investors during its subscription period. Focus now shifts towards Pace Digitek IPO allotment date which is likely today, 30 September 2025.

The public issue was open for subscription from September 26 to 30. Pace Digitek IPO allotment date is likely today, October 1, while the IPO listing date is October 6.

Pace Digitek IPO allotment status will soon be finalised by the company. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on October 3.

Investors can check Pace Digitek IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Pace Digitek IPO registrar.

In order to do Pace Digitek IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Pace Digitek IPO allotment status online.

Pace Digitek IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Pace Digitek Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Pace Digitek IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Pace Digitek IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Pace Digitek Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Pace Digitek IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Pace Digitek IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Pace Digitek Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Pace Digitek IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Pace Digitek IPO GMP Today Pace Digitek shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Pace Digitek IPO GMP today increased to ₹18 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Pace Digitek shares are trading higher by ₹18 apiece than their issue price.

Pace Digitek IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹237 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 8.22% to the IPO price of ₹219 per share.

Pace Digitek IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Friday, September 26, to Tuesday, September 30. Pace Digitek IPO allotment date is likely today, October 1, Wednesday, while the IPO listing is October 6, Monday. Pace Digitek shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Pace Digitek IPO price band was set at ₹208 to ₹219 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹819.15 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 3.74 crore equity shares.

Pace Digitek IPO was subscribed 1.59 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 1.03 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 2.90 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 1.60 times subscription.

Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Pace Digitek IPO registrar.