Pace Digitek IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Pace Digitek IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of multi-disciplinary solutions provider Pace Digitek Ltd received muted demand from investors during its subscription period. Focus now shifts towards Pace Digitek IPO allotment date which is likely today, 30 September 2025.
The public issue was open for subscription from September 26 to 30. Pace Digitek IPO allotment date is likely today, October 1, while the IPO listing date is October 6.
Pace Digitek IPO allotment status will soon be finalised by the company. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on October 3.
Investors can check Pace Digitek IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Pace Digitek IPO registrar.
In order to do Pace Digitek IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Pace Digitek IPO allotment status online.
Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type
Step 3] Choose ‘Pace Digitek Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN
Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’
Your Pace Digitek IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’
Step 3] Choose ‘Pace Digitek Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number
Step 5] Click on Submit.
Your Pace Digitek IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Step 2] Choose ‘Pace Digitek Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu
Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.
Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected
Step 5] Click on Search
Your Pace Digitek IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Pace Digitek shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Pace Digitek IPO GMP today increased to ₹18 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Pace Digitek shares are trading higher by ₹18 apiece than their issue price.
Pace Digitek IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹237 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 8.22% to the IPO price of ₹219 per share.
Pace Digitek IPO price band was set at ₹208 to ₹219 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹819.15 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 3.74 crore equity shares.
Pace Digitek IPO was subscribed 1.59 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 1.03 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 2.90 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 1.60 times subscription.
Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Pace Digitek IPO registrar.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.