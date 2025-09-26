Pace Digitek IPO day 1 LIVE: GMP, date, price, review, subscription status, other details. Good or bad for investors?

Pace Digitek IPO day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pace Digitek Limited has opened today and will remain open until 30 September 2025. This means the Pace Digitek IPO subscription date is 26 to 30 September 2025. The telecom infrastructure company has declared the Pace Digitek IPO price band at ₹208 to ₹219 per equity share. The telecom infra company aims to generate ₹819.15 crore through its fresh capital issue through the issuance of fresh shares. Investors applying for the mainboard IPO under the employee category will be given a ₹20 per share discount. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and most likely, the Pace Digitek IPO listing date is 6 October 2025.

Meanwhile, Pace Digitek shares are available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Pace Digitek Limited are available at a premium of ₹24 per share in the grey market today. This means Pace Digitek IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹24.

Pace Digitek IPO subscription status By 3:45 PM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 0.15 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.16 times, whereas its NII segment had been filled 0.08 times. The QIB portion of the book build issue had been subscribed to 0.17 times.

Pace Digitek IPO details 1] Pace Digitek IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹24 per equity share in today's grey market.

2] Pace Digitek IPO date: The public issue hit the Indian primary market on 26 September 2025 and will remain available for bidders until 30 September 2025.

3] Pace Digitek IPO price band: The telecom infrastructure company has declared a price band of the Fresh Capital issue at ₹208 to ₹219 per equity share.

4] Pace Digitek IPO size: The public issue aims to raise ₹819.15 crore from the primary market by issuing fresh shares only.

5] Pace Digitek IPO lot size: One lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 68 company shares.

6] Pace Digitek IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalisation of share allocation is 1 October 2025.

7] Pace Digitek IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Pace Digitek IPO Lead Manager: Unistone Capital has been appointed lead manager of the initial offer worth ₹819.15 crore.

9] Pace Digitek IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share listing is 3 October 2025.

Pace Digitek IPO: Good or bad for investors? 10] Pace Digitek IPO review: Reliance Securities has assigned a 'buy' tag to the mainboard IPO, saying, "The Pace Digitek IPO offers a strong growth story, driven by telecom infrastructure, fibre broadband, and energy storage sectors. With a robust order book, diversified operations, and IPO proceeds aimed at expansion, the company has good revenue visibility and long-term growth potential. While risks like capital intensity and regulatory dependence exist, its technological capabilities and execution track record make it an attractive investment in India’s digital and renewable infrastructure space."

On cautions that one should look at, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental analyst, said, "The company has a strong order book and diversified business operations, but the weak secondary market and fully priced valuations may pose impediments. Bidders may wait for trend reversal on Dalal Street, and hence, day 1 Pace Digitek IPO subscription status may not be as strong as the company fundamentals are."