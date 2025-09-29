Pace Digitek IPO day 2 LIVE: GMP, price, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

Pace Digitek IPO day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pace Digitek Limited opened on 26 September 202525 and will remain open until 30 September 2025. This means the Pace Digitek IPO subscription date is 26 to 30 September 2025. The telecom infrastructure company has declared the Pace Digitek IPO price band at ₹208 to ₹219 per equity share. The telecom infra company aims to generate ₹819.15 crore through its fresh capital issue through the issuance of fresh shares. Investors applying for the mainboard IPO under the employee category will be given a ₹20 per share discount. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and most likely, the Pace Digitek IPO listing date is 6 October 2025.

Pace Digitek IPO GMP today Meanwhile, Pace Digitek shares are available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Pace Digitek Limited are available at a premium of ₹18 per share in the grey market today. This means Pace Digitek IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹18.

Pace Digitek IPO subscription status By 10:45 AM on day 2 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 0.25 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.31 times, whereas its NII segment had been filled 0.21 times. The QIB portion of the book build issue had been subscribed to 0.18 times.

Pace Digitek IPO review Reliance Securities has assigned a 'buy' tag to the mainboard IPO, saying, "The Pace Digitek IPO offers a strong growth story, driven by telecom infrastructure, fibre broadband, and energy storage sectors. With a robust order book, diversified operations, and IPO proceeds aimed at expansion, the company has good revenue visibility and long-term growth potential. While risks like capital intensity and regulatory dependence exist, its technological capabilities and execution track record make it an attractive investment in India’s digital and renewable infrastructure space."

On cautions that one should look at, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental analyst, said, "The company has a strong order book and diversified business operations, but the weak secondary market and fully priced valuations may pose impediments. Bidders may wait for trend reversal on Dalal Street, and hence, day 1 Pace Digitek IPO subscription status may not be as strong as the company fundamentals are."

Pace Digitek IPO details The public issue aims to raise ₹819.15 crore from the primary market by issuing fresh shares only. One lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 68 company shares. MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

The most likely Pace Digitek IPO allotment date is 1 October 2025, and the most likely Pace Digitek IPO listing date is 6 October 2025.