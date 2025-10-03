Mint Market
Pace Digitek IPO listing date in focus. Here’s what GMP signals about debut of shares

Pace Digitek IPO GMP signals a muted debut in the Indian stock market

Ankit Gohel
Published3 Oct 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Pace Digitek IPO Listing: The equity shares of multi-disciplinary solutions provider Pace Digitek Ltd will make their Dalal Street debut next week after its initial public offering (IPO) received muted demand. Pace Digitek IPO listing date 6 October 2025, Monday.

The public issue was open from September 26 to 30, and Pace Digitek IPO listing date is October 6. Pace Digitek shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the Pace Digitek IPO listing next week, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the stock. Here’s what Pace Digitek IPO GMP today signals:

Pace Digitek IPO GMP Today

Pace Digitek shares are commanding a tepid grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Pace Digitek IPO GMP today has declined to 8 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Pace Digitek shares are trading higher by 8 apiece than their issue price.

Considering the Pace Digitek IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be 227 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly nearly 4% to the IPO price of 219 per share.

Pace Digitek IPO Subscription Status, Key Details

The bidding period for the public issue commenced on Friday, September 26, and concluded on Tuesday, September 30, while the IPO allotment date was October 1, Wednesday. Pace Digitek IPO listing date is October 6, Monday, and Pace Digitek shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised 819.15 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 3.74 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of 208 to 219 per share.

Pace Digitek IPO listing date is October 6, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Pace Digitek IPO was subscribed 1.59 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 1.03 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 2.90 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 1.60 times subscription.

Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Pace Digitek IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
