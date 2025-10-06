Pace Digitek IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal debut of shares at modest premium in stock market today

Pace Digitek IPO Listing: Pace Digitek shares are set to list in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received muted demand. Pace Digitek IPO listing date 6 October 2025, Monday.

The public issue of the multi-disciplinary solutions provider was open for subscription from September 26 to 30, and Pace Digitek IPO listing date is today, October 6. Pace Digitek shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, October 6, 2025, the equity shares of Pace Digitek Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that Pace Digitek shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, October 6, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Pace Digitek IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the stock. Digitek IPO GMP today and analysts have predicted listing with a modest premium on Dalal Street.

Pace Digitek IPO GMP Today Pace Digitek shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) today. According to market experts, Pace Digitek IPO GMP today is ₹12 per share. This means that in the unlisted market, Pace Digitek shares are trading higher by ₹12 apiece than their issue price.

Pace Digitek IPO Listing Price Considering the Pace Digitek IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹231 apiece, which is at a premium of 5.5% to the IPO price of ₹219 per share.

Analysts also expect Pace Digitek shares to list at a modest premium in the stock market today.

At the upper-end of the price band, Pace Digitek is currently valued at a P/E of 13x based on FY25 earnings which is cheaper compared to its peers, analysts said.

Pace Digitek IPO listing date is today, October 6.

Pace Digitek IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue commenced for subscription on Friday, September 26, and concluded on Tuesday, September 30, while the IPO allotment date was October 1, Wednesday. Pace Digitek IPO listing date is October 6, Monday, and Pace Digitek shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹819.15 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 3.74 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹208 to ₹219 per share.

Pace Digitek IPO was subscribed 1.59 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 1.03 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 2.90 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 1.60 times subscription.

Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Pace Digitek IPO registrar.