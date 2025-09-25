Pace Digitek IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, price band, 10 key things to know before subscribing

Pace Digitek IPO: Bengaluru-based telecom infrastructure solution provider Pace Digitek is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, September 26 to raise over ₹819.15 crore from primary markets.

Pace Digitek IPO is entirely a fresh issue with no offer-for-sale (OFS) components. The IPO will close on September 30, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Here are 10 key things to know about Pace Digitek IPO: Pace Digitek IPO: 10 Key Things To Know 1] Pace Digitek IPO Bidding Dates: Pace Digitek IPO opens for subscription on Friday, September 26, and will close on Tuesday, September 30.

2] Pace Digitek IPO Allotment, Listing: Pace Digitek IPO allotment date is likely Wednesday, October 1, and the tentative IPO listing date is Friday, October 3. Pace Digitek shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

3] Pace Digitek IPO Price Band: Pace Digitek IPO price band is set at ₹208 to ₹219 per share.

4] About Pace Digitek: The company with a significant focus on the telecom infrastructure industry including telecom towers and optical fibre cables generates revenue from three verticals - telecommunications, energy, and information and communication technology (ICT). It has an order book of ₹7,633.6 crore as of March 2025, of which nearly 98 percent from the public sector.

5] Pace Digitek IPO Lot Size: Pace Digitek IPO lot size is 68shares. The minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is ₹14,892.

6] Pace Digitek IPO Details: Pace Digitek IPO comprises a complete fresh issue of 3.74 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component included.

7] Pace Digitek IPO Objectives: Pace Digitek intends to utilise ₹630 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to establish battery energy storage systems (BESS) for a project awarded by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) through its subsidiary, Pace Renewable Energies. The balance funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

8] Pace Digitek IPO BRLM, Registrar: Unistone Capital Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar for the issue.

9] Pace Digitek IPO GMP: Pace Digitek shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the issue opening. Pace Digitek IPO GMP today is ₹27 per share. This indicates that Pace Digitek shares are likely to list at ₹246, a premium of 12.33% to their issue price of ₹219.

10] Pace Digitek Peers, Financials: On the financial side, Pace Digitek, which competes with listed peers such as HFCL, Exicom Tele-Systems, and Bondada Engineering, reported a profit of ₹279.1 crore for the year ended March 2025, marking a growth of 21.4 percent from ₹229.9 crore in the previous year. Revenue for the same period stood at ₹2,438.8 crore, showing a marginal rise of 0.17 percent from ₹2,434.5 crore a year earlier.