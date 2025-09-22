Pace Digitek IPO: Price band set at ₹208-219 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

Pace Digitek IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹208 to ₹219 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Pace Digitek IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, September 26, and will close on Tuesday, September 30. The allocation to anchor investors for the Pace Digitek IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 25.

The floor price is 104 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 109.50 times the face value of the face value of the equity shares. The Pace Digitek IPO lot size is 68 equity shares and in multiples of 68 equity shares thereafter.

Pace Digitek IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employees have been reserved shares aggregating up to ₹20 million.

Tentatively, Pace Digitek IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, October 1, and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, October 3 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Pace Digitek share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, October 6.

Pace Digitek IPO details Pace Digitek IPO consists entirely of new shares valued at ₹819.15 crore without any offer-for-sale element.

The company intends to allocate ₹630 crore of the funds raised from the fresh issue towards establishing battery energy storage systems (BESS) for a project awarded by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) via its subsidiary, Pace Renewable Energies.

The remainder of the funds will be utilized for general corporate needs. Unistone Capital serves as the sole merchant banker for the Pace Digitek IPO.

Company details The company that places strong emphasis on the telecom infrastructure sector, which includes telecom towers and optical fibre cables, generates income from three main sectors: telecommunications, energy, and information and communication technology (ICT). As of March 2025, it boasts an order book of ₹7,633.6 crore, with nearly 98 percent of this coming from the public sector.

Promoter Maddisetty Venugopal Rao and his family possess an 84.06 percent stake in Pace Digitek. Additionally, public shareholders own 9.36 percent of the shares, while the remaining 6.58 percent is held by non-promoter and non-public shareholders.

From a financial perspective, Pace Digitek, which competes with three publicly listed companies such as HFCL, Exicom Tele-Systems, and Bondada Engineering, reported a profit of ₹279.1 crore for the year ending March 2025, representing a growth of 21.4 percent compared to the ₹229.9 crore recorded in the previous year. During the same timeframe, revenue increased by 0.17 percent to ₹2,438.8 crore, up from ₹2,434.5 crore.