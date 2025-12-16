Pajson Agro India IPO allotment date in focus: Check steps to track status, latest GMP

Pajson Agro India IPO allotment date today: Following the healthy demand for Pajson Agro India's initial public offering (IPO), investor focus has now shifted to its allotment status. Pajson Agro India IPO allotment date is fixed as December 16.

The allotment is generally finalised a day after the offer closes for bidding. Since the Pajson Agro India IPO closed for subscription on December 15, its allotment is expected to be finalised today.

Pajson Agro India IPO has witnessed a strong 6.50 times subscription for its maiden share sale, garnering 2,71,70,400 bids as against 41,79,600 shares on offer. The retail portion of the IPO was booked 3.85 times, the NII quota 6.86 times and the QIB segment 10.92 times.

Pajson Agro India IPO allotment status Investors can check the allotment for Pajson Agro India IPO by visiting the website of the exchange, which is BSE in the case of this SME IPO, or the registrar that is BigShare Services.

Steps to check Pajson Agro India IPO allotment on BSE 1. Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as 'equity'

3. From the issue name dropdown, pick Pajson Agro India

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Select I am not a robot

6. Hit search

Steps to check Pajson Agro India IPO allotment on registrar website 1. Head to Bigshare Services IPO allotment page using this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

2. Select any of the servers given there

3. From the company dropdown, select Pajson Agro India

4. From the selection type, choose any of the following: Application Number/Beneficiary ID/PAN Number

5. Enter the details related to the option picked

6. Enter the captcha

7. Hit Search

Pajson Agro India IPO details Pajson Agro India IPO, a book-built issue aggregating ₹74.45 crore, was open for bidding from December 11 to December 15. It consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 0.63 crore equity shares.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹112 to ₹118 per share. The lot size was 1,200 shares, with retail investors required to apply for a minimum of two lots (2,400 shares), translating into an investment of ₹2,83,200 at the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to use IPO proceeds for capex towards the establishment of a second cashew processing facility at Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar.

Shares of the Pajson Agro India IPO are slated to list on the BSE SME on December 18.

Pajson Agro India IPO GMP today Ahead of the listing, Pajson Agro India IPO GMP is ₹4. The GMP is trending lower over the past several days. At the current GMP, Pajson Agro India IPO listing price could be ₹122, a premium of 3.39% as against its issue price.

The highest GMP for Pajson Agro India IPO is ₹9 and the lowest is nil.

Pajson Agro India is engaged in processing raw cashew nuts into cashew kernels, which are supplied to both domestic and international markets.

The company markets its products in bulk as well as in retail packaging under its white-label brand, Royal Mewa. In addition, it sells cashew by-products such as husk and shells for industrial and agricultural applications.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.