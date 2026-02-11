PAN HR Solutions IPO allotment likely to be finalised today; Latest GMP, 5 steps to check status

PAN HR Solutions IPO allotment status: The PAN HR Solutions SME initial public offering (IPO) share allotment will take place on Wednesday, February 11. The investors who applied for the issue can check the allotment status IPO registrar portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. PAN HR Solutions IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 11.85 times, as per chittorgarh.com

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of PAN HR Solutions IPO allotment.

The shares will get listed on the BSE SME on Friday, February 13. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check PAN HR Solutions IPO allotment status.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.

Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Thursday, February 12. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on the same day as the credit of shares.

How to check PAN HR Solutions IPO allotment status on registrar's website? Step 1 To visit the website of Maashitla Securities Private Ltd, the registrar for the PAN HR Solutions IPO, please click on the following link:

Step 2 The page you will arrive at after clicking the link above will look like the screenshot shown below.

Step 3 On this page, you will see a dropdown menu that contains both active IPOs and those that the registrar is currently handling but are not yet open for public subscription. However, you will not be able to check the online allotment status until the allocation status for the PAN HR Solutions IPO has been completed.

Step 4 Then, you can choose the company, PAN HR Solutions Ltd, from the dropdown list.

Step 5 Using the provided IDs, you can check the allotment status of the IPO. To begin, verify your application status by utilizing your linked Income Tax PAN number—just select PAN from the drop-down menu and input your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number. After entering your PAN, press the 'Submit' button.

Application number or CAF number - Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, you can check the status of your allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Make sure that the application is entered precisely as it is shown on the acknowledgment document you received after finishing the IPO application process. Then, you can click the ‘Submit’ button to retrieve information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID - You may also utilize the beneficiary ID linked to your demat account. For input, merge the depository participant (DP) ID and client ID into one string. The NSDL string includes alphanumeric characters, whereas the CDSL string is made up of numbers. Make sure to input the customer ID and DP ID exactly as displayed. You can locate your DP and client ID on your online DP statement or account statement. After that, click the 'Submit' button.

How to check PAN HR Solutions IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Access the allotment page located on the official BSE site - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' under the 'Issue Type' category.

Step 3 Choose the relevant IPO from the 'Issue Name' drop-down menu.

Step 4 Input your application number or PAN.

PAN HR Solutions IPO GMP today As of Wednesday, February 11, 2026, the PAN HR Solutions IPO has a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹0, indicating an expected listing at its issue price of ₹78 with no premium or discount.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.