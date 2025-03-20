Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment date today: Paradeep Parivahan IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, March 20). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Paradeep Parivahan IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 1.78 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Paradeep Parivahan Ltd, opened on Monday, March 17 and ended on Wednesday, March 19.

Investors can check the allotment information to see how many shares they have received, if any. The IPO allocation status will also show the number of shares that have been assigned to them. Applicants who do not receive shares will initiate the refund process. The credits for the shares allocated to them will be added to their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Friday, March 21. The refund procedure will also begin on Friday.

Paradeep Parivahan IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, March 24 on BSE SME.

How to check Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 To input your login details directly, visit the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Link to the IPO allocation for Paradeep Parivahan

Step 2 Choose the company "Paradeep Parivahan IPO" from the options available.

Step 3 Select “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.”

Step 4 Simply click on "Search."

You can use a computer monitor or your phone's display to check

How to check Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Check the allotment page on BSE's official site - Online status check for Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' from the available options under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the list provided under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, and then press the 'Submit' button.

Paradeep Parivahan IPO GMP today Paradeep Parivahan IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹98 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.