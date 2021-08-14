Paradeep Phosphates files draft papers to raise funds via IPO

The firm is mainly engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and sales of a variety of complex fertilizers such as DAP, three grades of NPK, Zypmite, Phosphogypsum and Hydroflorosilicic Acid (HFSA). It is also engaged in the trading, distribution and sales of Muriate of Potash (MOP), Ammonia, Speciality Plant Nutrients (SPN) and City compost. Its fertilizers are marketed under some of the key brand names in the market ‘Jai Kisaan – Navratna’ and ‘Navratna’.