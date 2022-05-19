Paradeep Phosphates IPO fully subscribed; What GMP signals as subscription ends

Giving subscribe tag to Paradeep Phosphates IPO, Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "Company is bringing the issue at price band of ₹39-42 per share at p/e multiple of 11x on FY21 eps basis. Company being second largest private sector manufacturer of Phosphatic fertilizers in India is well-positioned to capture favorable Indian fertilizer industry dynamics supported by conducive government regulations. Company with established brand name backed by an extensive sales and distribution network has strong parentage, experienced management team and prominent shareholders is looking decent investment avenue for long term investment. Hence we recommend “Subscribe" on issue for long term."