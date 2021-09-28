Paradeep Phosphates IPO gets SEBI's nod. Details here 

Under the OFS, its promoter, Zuari Maroc Phosphates Pvt Ltd (ZMPPL) will offer up to 75,46,800 shares whereas Government of India will offer up to 11,24,89,000 equity shares. The Government of India holds 19.55% of shares while 80.45% shares are held by Zuari Maroc Phosphates Pvt Ltd.

