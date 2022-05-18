Paradeep Phosphates IPO: GMP, subscription status, review. Should you apply?

The public issue is reasonably priced and on financial front, in first 9 months of FY22, Paradeep Phosphates Limited has reported a net profit of ₹362.78 crore whereas its turnover in this period stands at ₹5973.69 crore. The fertilizer maker company has reported net profit of ₹158.96 crore on a turnover of ₹4397.21 crore in FY19 whereas its net profit in FY2020 surged to ₹193.22 crore. In FY21, Paradeep Phosphates Limited reported a net profit of ₹223.27 crore against the net turnover of ₹5183.94 crore. So, the company has been continuously logging rise in profit for last three fiscals.