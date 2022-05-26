Paradeep Phosphates IPO listing date is fast approaching as tentative date for Paradeep Phosphates share listing is 27th May 2022. While exact premium will become public after share listing at around 10 AM on Friday, grey market is signaling 'par listing' of Paradeep Phosphates shares. They said that despite attractive pricing of the public issue, Paradeep IPO received dull response from investors. According to market observers, shares of Paradeep Phosphates are available at a premium of ₹0.50 per share.

Paradeep IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Paradeep IPO GMP has been steady for last four days at ₹0.50 per share levels. They said that the public issue has received dull response despite being offered at an attractive valuations. They said that grey market is signaling that Paradeep IPO may have a par listing at around its issue price of ₹39 to ₹42 per share. They said that secondary market sentiments have been under the bears' grip and this could be the possible reason for tepid grey market sentiments in regard to the public issue.

However, stock market experts believe that Paradeep Phosphates IPO listing may take place around ₹45 to ₹52 levels.

Paradeep Phosphates IPO listing: What analysts say

Speaking on Paradeep IPO listing price, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Grey market sentiments should not be taken so seriously as the public issue is reasonably priced and it may list around ₹45 to ₹54. In case, pre-listing peers' price comes down due to negative secondary market sentiments, one should look at this dip as an opportunity to buy the stock."

Expecting par listing of Paradeep IPO, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Alike other IPOs, Paradeep Phosphates Limited too got a dull response from the market participants due to continuous sell-off in the broader markets. However, Paradeep Phosphates Limited was priced reasonably compared to its peers. Thus, looking at market conditions, it seems, Paradeep Phosphates Limited too shall list at par around its issue price."

