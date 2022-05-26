Paradeep Phosphates IPO: GMP, what analysts say on share listing

As per the market observers, Paradeep IPO GMP has been steady for last four days at ₹0.50 per share levels. They said that the public issue has received dull response despite being offered at an attractive valuations. They said that grey market is signaling that Paradeep IPO may have a par listing at around its issue price of ₹39 to ₹42 per share. They said that secondary market sentiments have been under the bears' grip and this could be the possible reason for tepid grey market sentiments in regard to the public issue.

