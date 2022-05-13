Paradeep Phosphates IPO opens next week. 10 things to know2 min read . Updated: 13 May 2022, 11:53 AM IST
- Paradeep Phosphates IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹1,004 crore and OFS of 11.85 crore equity shares
Paradeep Phosphates Limited will open its three-day initial public offering (IPO) next week on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The anchor investor bid period will open one working day prior to the issue, that is, Monday, May 13, 2022. The fertiliser company has fixed the price band at ₹39-42 per share.
Paradeep Phosphates IPO details -