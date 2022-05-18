Paradeep Phosphates IPO subscribes by 51% on the second day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Data given on NSE showed that the Paradeep IPO received cumulative bids of 13,63,79,600 equity shares against the offered size of 26,86,76,858 equity shares - subscribing by 51%.
The second-largest private sector manufacturer of non-urea fertilizers in India, Paradeep Phosphates has received a subscription of more than 50% of its IPO. The ₹1,501.73 crore public offer saw robust demand from retail investors as the portion reserved for the category reached near its full subscription.
The second-largest private sector manufacturer of non-urea fertilizers in India, Paradeep Phosphates has received a subscription of more than 50% of its IPO. The ₹1,501.73 crore public offer saw robust demand from retail investors as the portion reserved for the category reached near its full subscription.
The issue was lifted by retail individual investors (RIIs) as the category subscribed by 95% with bids of 12,49,10,100 equity shares on a consolidated basis against the reserved portion of 13,15,80,187 equity shares.
On the other hand, the portion kept for non-institutional investors subscribed by merely 20% against the reserved size. However, there were barely any demands from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) as on Day 2 - bids of just 14,700 equity shares were made by the category against the reserved size of 8,07,05,162 equity shares. FIIs, DIIs, and mutual funds have made no bidding up till now in the IPO.
QIBs include investors like foreign institutional investors, domestic financial institutions (banks, financial institutions, insurance companies), mutual funds, and others.
Meanwhile, NIIs include corporates and high net worth individuals. RIIs are individual investors.
Under the IPO, 50% of the total size is reserved for QIBs, 15% is kept for NIIs, and the remaining 35% is allocated to RIIs.
The IPO is a 100% book building and has a price band of ₹39 to ₹42 per equity share. The bid lot is in 350 Equity Shares and in multiples thereof.
Companies like JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, and Axis Capital are acting as the book-running lead managers for the IPO.
Is it worth subscribing to the IPO?
Analysts at Geojit in the IPO note said, "At the upper price band of Rs.42, PPL is available at P/E of 7.1x (FY22 annualized) which is attractive on a short to medium-term basis. PPL is well-positioned to capture favourable Indian fertilizer industry dynamics supported by conducive government regulations, driving raw material efficiency through backward integration of facilities and effective sourcing, and established brand name backed by an extensive sales and distribution network. Considering PPL’s expansion plans, deepening the presence in western and southern regions of India, we assign a ‘Subscribe’ rating for the issue on a short to medium basis."
Founded in 1981, the company is a joint venture of Zuari Agro Chemicals (ZACL) and OCP Group S.A. (OCP), which currently holds 80.45% of the equity share capital of the Company, with the balance being held by the Government of India. They are primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution, and sales of fertilizers such as DAP, three grades of Nitrogen Phosphorus-Potassium (NPK), Zypmite, Phospho-gypsum, etc. with a strong presence in the eastern part of India.
Among the key risks, Geojit analysts in their note explained that the company intends to acquire the Goa Facility, which has incurred a loss after tax in each of the past three financial years. Also, historically derived a significant portion of the revenues from a limited number of states, namely Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha(~50%).