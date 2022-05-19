Paradeep Phosphates IPO: What GMP signals as subscription ends today

Paradeep Phosphates IPO (Initial Public Offering) opened for subscription on 17th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 19th May 2022. So, subscription for Paradeep Phosphates IPO is going to end today. In first two days of bidding, the public issue worth ₹1501.73 crore has been subscribed 0.51 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 0.95 times. Meanwhile, shares of Paradeep Phosphates have remained steady for fourth successive day in grey market. According to market observers, Paradeep Phosphates share price is quoting at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market today.

