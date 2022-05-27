Paradeep Phosphates shares may have a 'par' debut, say experts

Paradeep Phosphates shares are going to list on BSE and NSE today. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Paradeep Phosphates Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS). According to stock market experts, Paradeep Phosphates IPO received dull response from investors despite being offered at an attractive valuations. They said that market sentiments are bearish and hence the stock may have a par debut today. They said that Paradeep Phosphates shares may list around ₹45 to ₹52, depending upon the market mood.

