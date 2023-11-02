Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO allotment finalised; here’s how to check allotment status
Paragon Fine IPO total issue size is worth ₹51.66 crore which is completely a fresh issue of 51.66 lakh equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO Allotment Status: Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO share allotment has been finalised today, November 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Paragon Fine IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
