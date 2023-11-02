Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO Allotment Status: Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO share allotment has been finalised today, November 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Paragon Fine IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment.

If you have applied for the Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO, you can check your Paragon Fine IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

You can check the Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 Select “Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO" in the company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO Details Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO opened for subscription on October 26 and closed on October 30. The IPO price band was set in the range of ₹95 to ₹100 per share.

Paragon Fine IPO total issue size is worth ₹51.66 crore which is completely a fresh issue of 51.66 lakh equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The equity shares of Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals Ltd will be listed on NSE SME with the tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO Subscription Status Paragon Fine IPO has been subscribed 205.74 times in total at the end of the bidding process. The issue received bids for nearly 70.66 crore equity shares as against 34.34 lakh shares on the offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The retail investors’ portion was subscribed 185.28 times and that of non-institutional investors (NII) was booked 419.46 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIBs) portion was subscribed 81.38 times.

Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO GMP today Paragon Fine IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹105 per share. This indicates Paragon Fine share price is trading higher by ₹105 than its issue price, in the grey market on Thursday, according to market observers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Paragon Fine share price is ₹205 apiece, which is at 105% premium to the IPO price of ₹100.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!