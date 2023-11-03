Paragon Fine share price makes a stellar debut; stock lists at 125% premium at ₹225 on NSE SME
Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemicals shares debut on NSE SME at ₹225 per share, 125% higher than the issue price of ₹100.
Paragon Fine And Speciality Chemicals IPO listing date: Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemicals shares made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemicals share price today was listed at ₹225 per share, 125% higher than the issue price of ₹100.
