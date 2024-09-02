Paramatrix Technologies IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

  • Paramatrix Technologies IPO GMP today was 0, indicating shares traded at the issue price of 110 with no premium or discount. The IPO allotment will be finalised today, and the listing is set for September 4 on NSE SME.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published2 Sep 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Paramatrix Technologies IPO allotment date today: Paramatrix Technologies IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, September 2). (https://www.paramatrix.com/)

Paramatrix Technologies IPO allotment date today: Paramatrix Technologies IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, September 2). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Paramatrix Technologies IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Paramatrix Technologies IPO subscription status on the fourth day of bidding was 9.21 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Paramatrix Technologies Ltd, opened on Tuesday, August 27, and ended on Friday, August 30.

Investors can verify the basis of allocation to see if they have been allotted any shares. The status of IPO allotment will also show the quantity of shares granted. Unsuccessful applicants in obtaining shares will start the refund process, and the shares allocated will be deposited into their demat accounts.

 

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, September 3. The refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday.

Paramatrix Technologies IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, September 4 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Paramatrix Technologies IPO, you can do a Paramatrix Technologies IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

How to check Paramatrix Technologies IPO allotment status on registrar's website?

Step 1

If you prefer entering your login information directly, you can visit the following Bigshare link: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Visit the page for the IPO allocation of Paramatrix Technologies

Step 2

Select "Paramatrix Technologies IPO" from the list of available companies.

Step 3

Choose either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4

Just tap on "Search."

You have the flexibility to use either a computer monitor or your phone screen to track the progress of your Paramatrix Technologies IPO.

How to check Paramatrix Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE?

Step 1

Go to the official website of NSE to check the allotment status of Paramatrix Technologies IPO online on NSE- https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

Register with PAN by choosing the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3

Provide your user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

After filling in the details, review the IPO allotment status on the subsequent page.

Paramatrix Technologies IPO GMP today

Paramatrix Technologies IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 110 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

According to investorgain.com experts, there has been no significant change in the GMP trend for today's IPO based on the grey market activities of the last 12 sessions. The trend is expected to remain the same until the listing day.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 01:18 PM IST
