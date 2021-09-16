Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Paras Defence and Space Technologies fixes price band at 165-175 per share

Paras Defence and Space Technologies fixes price band at 165-175 per share

Premium
The issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 140.60 crore and an offer of sale of up to 1.72 million equity stocks by promoters and existing shareholders. (iStock)
1 min read . 08:27 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Mumbai-based Paras Defense and Space Technologies Ltd’s initial public offering has fixed its price band of 165-175 a share. Earlier, the firm said it will open for subscription on 21 September and closes on 23 September.

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based Paras Defense and Space Technologies Ltd’s initial public offering has fixed its price band of 165-175 a share. Earlier, the firm said it will open for subscription on 21 September and closes on 23 September.

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based Paras Defense and Space Technologies Ltd’s initial public offering has fixed its price band of 165-175 a share. Earlier, the firm said it will open for subscription on 21 September and closes on 23 September.

The issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 140.60 crore and an offer of sale of up to 1.72 million equity stocks by promoters and existing shareholders. The firm planning to list on 1 October. On the upper band, the firm will raise around 170.70 crore.

The issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 140.60 crore and an offer of sale of up to 1.72 million equity stocks by promoters and existing shareholders. The firm planning to list on 1 October. On the upper band, the firm will raise around 170.70 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The OFS consists of upto 1.25 million by Sharad Virji Shah, upto 50,000 shares by Munjal Sharad Shah, upto 3 lakh shares by Ami Munjal Shah, and upto 62,245 shares each by Shilpa Amit Mahajan and Amit Navin Mahajan.

Paras Defense and Space Technologies caters to four major segments of the Indian defence sector, namely, defence and space optics, defence electronics, electro-magnetic pulse (EMP) protection solution, and heavy engineering.

It intends to utilize the net proceeds of the issue to purchase machinery and equipment, funding incremental working capital requirements, repaying certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

On the domestic front, the company's customer base ranges from PSUs to various defense public sector undertakings like Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Currently, it operates through two manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra—Navi Mumbai and Thane. It also has foreign customers in Belgium, Israel, and South Korea.

The company's total income was 149.05 core for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2020, and 37.94 crore for the six-month period ended 30 September 2020. Consolidated profit after tax was at 19.65 crore for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2020, and it incurred a loss of 0.14 crore for the six-month period ended 30 September 2020.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Managing money vital for earnings from gigs

Premium

Zoho to hire up to 2,000 people for rural offices

Premium

The app that’s making Dish TV investors see red

Premium

IDFC’s investors are losing their patience as shares go nowhere

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!