Paras Defence and Space Technologies' IPO to open 21 Sep, close 23 Sep

MUMBAI: The initial public offering (IPO) of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd will be open for subscription from 21-23 September.

The issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹140.60 crore and an offer of sale of up to 1.72 million equity stocks by promoters and existing shareholders. It plans to list on the bourses on 1 October.

The OFS will see sale of up to 1.25 million shares by Sharad Virji Shah, up to 50,000 shares by Munjal Sharad Shah, up to 300,000 shares by Ami Munjal Shah, up to 62,245 shares each by Shilpa Amit Mahajan and Amit Navin Mahajan.

The company is involved in defence and space optics, defence electronics, electro-magnetic pulse protection solution, and heavy engineering.

It intends to utilise the IPO proceeds to purchase machinery and equipment, fund incremental working capital requirements, repay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

In the country, the company's customer base includes various public sector undertakings such as Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Currently, it operates through two manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, at Navi Mumbai and Thane. It also has clients in Belgium, Israel, South Korea.

The company's total income was at ₹149.05 core for the fiscal ended 31 March 2020, while consolidated net profit for there period was at ₹19.65 crore.

